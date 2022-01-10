Despite winning a court battle, Novak Djokovic could still be deported, says the minister on a day of chaos.

Despite winning a court case, Novak Djokovic could still be deported, says a minister on a chaotic day.

Ministerial powers could be used to revoke Djokovic’s visa and order his deportation from the country, resulting in a three-year ban.

Alex Hawke, the Minister of Immigration, could use “personal discretion” to proceed with another cancellation.

Mr Hawke is still debating whether or not to revoke Djokovic’s visa, according to the Australian government.

“Following today’s Federal Circuit and Family Court decisions on procedural grounds, Immigration Minister Hawke has the option of canceling Mr Djokovic’s visa under his personal power of cancellation under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act,” an immigration ministry spokesman said.

“The matter is currently being considered by the Minister, and the process is still ongoing.”

It comes after reports that Djokovic was arrested just hours after his anti-vax court victory, with cops spraying fans with pepper spray.

Images show tumultuous scenes in Melbourne during a day of farce, as enraged tennis fans swarmed a car leaving his lawyer’s office as police battled to move them on.

The chaos erupted after Srdjan Djokovic, the world number one’s father, bizarrely claimed that his son was detained after a judge ordered him to be released from quarantine.

Despite his father’s arrest claims to Pavlovic Today, Djokovic’s brother reportedly told SportKlub that the tennis player is “with his lawyers” because ministers want to “capture and lock him up.”

Hundreds of enraged Djokovic supporters gathered outside his lawyer’s office in Melbourne, blocking a car they thought was carrying the tennis star.

As tensions rose, fans chanted Djokovic’s nickname and hurled bottles at police who used pepper spray to try to keep them under control.

The tennis star was not in the car, which had blacked out windows, as photos later revealed.

Despite winning his visa battle, Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic expressed concern that Djokovic could still be deported.

“When the court ruled on the matter, the process should have ended,” he told Happy TV.

It comes after a judge ruled that the government’s decision to revoke his visa was “irrational” and ordered the government to pay his legal fees.

Djokovic’s passport and all of his personal belongings were still missing…

