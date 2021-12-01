Despite winning two fewer awards than Lionel Messi, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has the most Ballon d’Or points in history.

CRISTIANO RONALDO still holds the record for most Ballon d’Or points despite Lionel Messi winning the prize twice more.

On Monday night, the Paris Saint-Germain forward won a record-tying seventh trophy, narrowly defeating Robert Lewandowski.

After the prestigious individual award was not given out last year due to Covid restrictions, Messi, 34, kept the award he won in 2019.

Despite the fact that many fans and pundits claim that the Argentina international is football’s GOAT, the Ballon d’Or voting statistics show otherwise.

Ronaldo, a five-time winner who last won the award in 2017, has 3,781 points from nominations.

That’s more than 200 points more than Messi, who has 3,574 points.

Despite scoring 36 goals for Juventus last season and ten goals for Manchester United this season, Ronaldo came in sixth place on the 30-man shortlist for the award in 2021.

The striker finished outside of the top three for the first time in 11 years, with just 178 points to Messi’s 613.

Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football, the prestigious award’s organizers, claimed earlier this week that Ronaldo revealed to him that his only career goal was to win more Ballons d’Or than Messi.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, retaliated with a fiery statement on Instagram, claiming Ferre ‘lied’ to ‘promote his publication.’

“Today’s result explains why Pascal Ferre’s statements last week, when he said I told him my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi,” he said.

“Pascal Ferre lied; he used my name to promote both himself and the publication for which he works.

“It’s inexcusable that the person in charge of awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this manner, showing complete disrespect for someone who has always admired France Football and the Ballon d’Or.”

“And he lied again today, claiming a quarantine that doesn’t exist to justify my absence from the Gala.”

During Messi’s acceptance speech, the Blaugrana legend urged the Ballon d’Or to award Lewandowski the prize for 2020, citing his outstanding season with Bayern Munich.

“I’d like to mention Robert Lewandowski, it’s been a true honor to compete with you,” he said.

“Everyone knows you were the winner last year, and we all agree.”

“I believe France Football should award you the Ballon d’Or for 2020 because you deserve it and…

