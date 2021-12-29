Details about Dan Quinn’s situation with the Jaguars have emerged.

In the case of Dan Quinn, the Jaguars, new details have emerged.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier Wednesday that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn declined to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars during a two-week window when head coaching interviews are permitted.

“DC Dan Quinn of the Cowboys will not interview with the Jaguars for their HC job during the two-week window for HC interviews,” Schefter reported.

“Earlier this week, the Jaguars asked for permission to interview Quinn.”

He isn’t completely out of the running, despite his decision not to interview.

Some speculated that he wasn’t interested in the Jaguars job, but according to the latest report, this isn’t the case.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided some clarification.

Quinn, he said, wants to finish the regular season before interviewing for head coaching jobs.

Pelissero reported, “For clarity, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn did not decline an interview for the (hashtag)Jaguars’ head coaching job.”

“He wants to finish the regular season before doing any interviews, which is how the hiring cycle has worked in previous years and will for the majority of candidates this year.”

