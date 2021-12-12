Details about the Cowboys’ FedEx Field decision have emerged.

Details about the Cowboys’ FedEx Field decision have surfaced.
At FedEx Field on Sunday morning, the Dallas Cowboys made a franchise first by flying in their own benches for the sideline.
The Cowboys are using their own special benches at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon, according to Mitchell Tischler of the Washington Post.
The Cowboys have never done anything like this before.
Details Have Emerged From Cowboys’ Decision At FedEx Field
Wow, first time the #Cowboys have ever done this … seems like a big ole middle finger to #WashingtonFootball … the rivalry is back! https://t.co/PEMYKoaWK1
— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 12, 2021
Here’s the deal on the Cowboys’ benches today: Cowboys got word from Seattle that the hotseat benches provided for them at FedEx Field kept going out during the game. Cowboys partnered with company in Cleveland that shipped them to FedEx Field so wouldn’t be an issue today.
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021