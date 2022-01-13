Details on the Calvin Johnson Scandal have been revealed, according to a report.
Megatron’s most recent social media activity suggests Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions have finally put the past behind them.
Johnson took to Twitter earlier this week and posted a picture and caption that appeared to be positive Lions-related.
Report: Details Emerge From The Calvin Johnson Situation
Report: Details Emerge From The Calvin Johnson Situation
Back in the Lions Den. #Megatron#Lions#Detroitpic.twitter.com/j5PwzzmxZt
— Calvin Johnson Jr. (@calvinjohnsonjr) January 12, 2022
For the many who asked, Calvin Johnson’s social media posts yesterday did not mean the Lions have patched things up with the Hall of Fame WR. He was at Ford Field for other reasons, and has been there before (for at least 2 games I’m aware of). Perhaps one day.
— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 13, 2022