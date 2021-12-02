Devin Booker’s injury has been confirmed.

The Phoenix Suns’ star shooting guard Devin Booker left the game with a hamstring injury during the second quarter of last night’s marquee matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update on Booker’s current injury situation on Wednesday.

With a left hamstring injury, the Suns’ star is expected to miss “a few games.”

Although the problem is minor, the team is opting to “err on the side of caution” with the majority of the 2021-22 season still to come.

