Devin Haney defeats JoJo Diaz in a convincing victory, but then agrees to a rematch with George Kambosos.

DEVIN HANEY won his most convincing victory to date, then immediately agreed to a unification fight with George Kambosos.

Last night in Las Vegas, the 23-year-old American completely outclassed Joseph Diaz Jr to retain his WBC lightweight title.

Throughout the early stages of the match, Haney had a significant speed and skill advantage over his opponent, and he was out-jabbing him.

Despite Diaz’s refusal to let the champion cruise to victory, he was consistently caught by his opponent with greater conviction.

Diaz knew he had to go all out in the final round, but Haney fended him off and won 116-112, 117-111, 117-111 on the judges’ scorecards.

From ringside, Kambosos, who dethroned Teofimo Lopez to become the division’s No. 1 last week, was watching the action.

As they came face-to-face on DAZN shortly after, they verbally agreed to get it on in the New Year.

“We have to go in there and settle it,” Haney told him.

“If we can pull it off, it will be a thrilling fight,” Kambosos responded.

“At this point, we’re free to converse.”

The outstanding Vasiliy Lomachenko is also part of boxing’s exciting lightweight world title picture.

He fights Richard Commey next Saturday in the ring.