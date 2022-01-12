Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Gervonta Davis have all been called out by Kambosos Jr for a huge world title fight in Australia.

Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Gervonta Davis have all been called out by Kambosos Jr for a major world title fight in Australia.

George Kambosos Jr., the newly crowned unified lightweight champion, has challenged Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis, and Vasily Lomachenko to a fight in Australia.

With a thrilling decision victory over Teofimo Lopez last November, Ferocious became the main man at 135lbs for the first time in Australian boxing history.

And the Australian is planning a title defense on his home turf, where he hopes to face Haney, Garcia, or former pound-for-pound king Lomachenko.

“I love the Haney fight, and I love the WBC piece,” he said on Fox Sports Australia.

“I’m a big fan of Lomachenko’s fight.

A big name, as well as Tank [Gervonta] Davis.

“Ryan Garcia is a well-known figure in the music industry.

I’d like to see him return to the ring first.

“We’re negotiating right now to make sure they’ll come to Australia first.”

They’ll take this route because it’s the most important.

“I have no doubt that Haney and Lomachenko will win.

So that’s an immediate plus.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Kambosos claims that his first defense of the lightweight throne will take place in May.

“My next fight will be in May,” he said.

May is going to be a fantastic month.

The build-up, the name, the build-up, the build-up, the build-up, the build-up, the build-up, the build-up, there will be the build-up

“It’s been a long and winding road for me.”

For me, there has never been a simple choice.

I’ve had to grind my whole life.

“We need to make Australia aware of what’s going on and how serious this fight will be.”

This will be Australia’s biggest fight ever.

“In Sydney or Melbourne, it’ll be a stadium fight.”

We’re in talks with both of them, and it’ll be a lot of fun.”

In order to give his countrymen a real show, Kambosos has decided to forego a warm-up fight for his first maiden defense.

“I wouldn’t be being honest with the crowd if I said I’m coming back for a simple fight,” he continued.

“What for? I’m coming for the big names, and we’re already in talks with everyone,” she says.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS