Devin McCourty on life after Tom Brady for the Pats: it’s about winning games

Devin McCourty understands why expectations of the New England Patriots are low after Tom Brady’s departure, but insists that they continue to focus on it without winning their longstanding quarterback.

Brady ended his long and successful collaboration with the Patriots earlier this month and decided to go as a free agent and continue his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His time in New England included six Super Bowl wins under head coach Bill Belichick, who now has to find a way to succeed with a new quarterback at the top.

Seasoned Brian Hoyer has returned to the Pats to join Jarrett Stidham, who was selected by the team in the fourth round of last year’s draft, and Cody Kessler on the squad.

After McCourty signed a new contract to remain in New England, he is calm about the franchise’s situation at the dawn of a new era and shows that the goal of further improvement has not changed.

“I think my goal is always to win as many games as possible. I don’t think you’ll ever get into the season and talk about Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl,” the defender said in a conference call .

“It’s about improving and winning games as you improve. I think it will stay the same.

“Right now you have a lot of time to be on Twitter and stuff. A lot of what I’ve seen is just people tweeting me: ‘Enjoy what you had, it’s over, you won’t win a game’.

“I think that’s natural. I think if I were a fan and watched the team and a man for a long time and he left and he was so great, I would say that the team will be terrible too.

“That is expected, but I think it is our job as a player to get out there and compete when we get the chance.

“I think for us as a team this will always be thinking in my 10 years here.”