Devin White, the Buccaneers’ star linebacker, has gotten some ‘good news,’ according to a Bucs insider.

Devin White, the Buccaneers’ star linebacker, has ‘great news,’ according to a Bucs insider.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense has been hampered for much of the season, but it appears that several key players are regaining health at the right time.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud provided an upbeat update on Buccaneers linebacker Devin White just moments ago.

On Monday night, he suffered a quad injury while playing for the Buccaneers against the Giants.

White was at practice on Thursday, according to Stroud, wearing full pads.

On Thursday morning, Stroud tweeted, “Some GREAT news for the Bucs.”

“LB Devin White, who had been out with a quad injury, practiced fully padded on Thursday.

Vita Vea has also returned.

WR Mike Evans and WR Antonio Brown did not practice during the portion of the practice that was open to the media.”

White is one of the best linebackers in the league when he is healthy.

He has 87 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, three passes defended, two sacks, and a fumble recovery through ten games this season.

This Thursday, White isn’t the only key member of the Buccaneers’ defense who will be back on the practice field.

Vita Vea, a defensive tackle, was also seen at practice.

Also, cornerback Carlton Davis has been activated from injured reserve.

The Buccaneers could make another Super Bowl run if they can get back to full strength in the second half of the season.

