Dez Bryant, a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, returned to practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Noah Brown was practicing with the Cowboys today, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Brown hasn’t played since Week 13 due to a groin injury.

Brown was recently moved to the reserve-designated for return list by the Cowboys.

He’ll be able to return to the active roster in 21 days as a result of this.

Brown is having his best season yet, with 16 catches for 184 yards, both career highs.

These numbers place him fifth among wide receivers on the Cowboys this season.