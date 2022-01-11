Di Maria and Draxler of PSG are coronavirus positive.

Di Maria and Draxler of PSG have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both players tested positive on Thursday, according to Paris Saint-Germain.

The football club announced on Thursday that Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler of Paris Saint-Germain have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both players have isolated themselves, according to the French club.

PSG announced on Wednesday that Argentine star Leo Messi had tested negative for the virus, while Layvin Kurzawa had tested positive and was placed in isolation.