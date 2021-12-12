At the age of 88, Diack, the former president of the World Athletics Federation, died.

Diack, the World Athletics Federation’s former president, died at the age of 88.

According to Senegalese President Macky Sall, Senegal has “lost one of its most illustrious sons.”

On Friday, Lamine Diack, the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, died.

He died at the age of 88.

On Twitter, Senegalese President Macky Sall expressed his condolences, saying that Diack’s death had “taken away one of its most illustrious sons.”

Sall described Diack as a “man of great dimension,” a well-known sports figure, former mayor of Dakar, and former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Diack led the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) as president from 1999 to 2015.

Diack resigned from his World Athletics position in November 2015, following allegations that he accepted bribes to cover up Russia’s positive doping test results and allow the athletes to compete in international competitions, including the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

He was then charged with corruption by an independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Diack was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison by a French court in the Russian doping scandal in 2020.

Diack had never been incarcerated before, but had been living in France under house arrest since 2015.

He was eventually released on bail.

In May, Diack returned to Senegal for the second time.