Diane Addonizio is the wife of Howie Long.

Who is Diane Addonizio, Howie Long’s wife?

Howie Long, a former professional football player, is well-known for his athletic accomplishments.

Fans want to know more about the famous NFL star’s marriage to Diane Addonizio, who he married decades ago.

Diane Addonizio hails from the New Jersey town of Red Bank.

Diane Long majored in classical studies at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, where she met her future husband, Howie Long.

She went on to study law at the University of Southern California.

Diane practiced law in Los Angeles for a while after graduating from college.

Howie Long and Diane Addonizio were high school sweethearts who began dating while both were students at Villanova University.

On June 27, 1982, they married.

In a 1985 interview with Sports Illustrated, Diane discussed their college dating experiences.

“I’d never met anyone that big and that good-looking,” Diane told the publication, “and he was always like a volcano about to erupt, always driven.”

“Everywhere we went, he thought people were staring at him,” she added.

Howie and Diane are parents to three children.

On March 28, 1985, they welcomed their first son, NFL player Chris Long.

Chris is a former athlete for the St. Louis Rams.

The Rams from St. Louis, the Patriots from New England, and the Eagles from Philadelphia are three of the most popular teams in the NFL.

Kyle Long, Howie and Diane’s second son, was born on December 5, 1988.

Kyle is a Chicago Bears player.

Howie Long Jr., the couple’s third child, is an NFL player as well.

Howie Jr. is an Oakland Raiders operative.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.