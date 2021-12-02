Dick Pound is a member of the International Olympic Committee. Who is he?

Following his remarks about Chinese professional tennis player Peng Shuai, DICK Pound made headlines in 2021.

After making a sexual assault allegation against a retired top Communist Party official earlier this year, Shuai, 35, vanished from the public eye.

Pound, 79, is a Canadian swimming champion, lawyer, and spokesman for sports ethics. He was born on March 22, 1942, as Richard William Duncan.

Pound is the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and was the first president of the World Anti-Doping Agency. He graduated from Sir George Williams University.

He competed in the 1960 Olympic Games in the 100-meter freestyle and the 4×100-meter Medley Relay.

He has also written and published several books throughout his career.

Despite Shuai’s unexplained disappearance, Pound stated on December 1, 2021 that the “unanimous conclusion” of her status is that she is “fine.”

The IOC allegedly held a 30-minute video call with Shuai on November 21 to determine his status, but the committee did not reveal any details or make the call public.

He also described the IOC’s report as “the best evidence we have right now.”

Pound’s statement comes only a few weeks after the hashtag (hashtag)WhereIsPengShuai began trending on Twitter after several tennis players and fans expressed concern about her health.

Former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli was charged with sexual assault by Shuai on November 2.

According to CNN, Pound said, “I would rely on the collective judgment of colleagues,” adding that it was “a conversation between four Olympians” and that his co-workers would have noticed if the conversation wasn’t “relaxed.”

The governing body of women’s tennis has suspended events as a result of the public’s outrage.

Pound usually spends his time at home with his wife Julie Keith when he is not working.

Keith, 80, is an American-Canadian writer best known for her short story collections The Jaguar Temple and The Devil Out There. She was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1940.

It’s unclear whether the two ever had children together.

Pound is said to be the father of three children from a previous marriage.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]