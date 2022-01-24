Dick Vitale Makes A Decision Regarding The College Basketball Season

Just a few moments ago, the legendary Dick Vitale shared some bad news.

Vitale will not return to ESPN for the remainder of the season.

He requires additional rest and will eventually require surgery to correct Dysplasia of the vocal cords.

“Well, Dr.

“Z delivered the news that, despite the rest, I need to give my voice an even longer ‘TO, Baby!’ And there’s no doubt I’ll need surgery soon to fix my Dysplasia and ulcerated lesions of the vocal cords,” Vitale said in a statement.

“While I’m disappointed that I won’t be appearing on ESPN for the remainder of the season, I’m encouraged by the progress.”

In fact, it appears that resting my voice for three weeks has reduced inflammation by 60%.

Let’s hope that the extra rest will help it heal even faster, and that things will look even better when I return in February for my next follow-up visit.

16

We’ll schedule surgery once the inflammation has subsided.”

Dick Vitale Announces Decision On College Basketball Season

Dick Vitale Announces Decision On College Basketball Season

ESPN college basketball analyst @DickieV provides an update on his vocal cords Vitale shares that more rest & surgery are required to resolve Dysplasia & ulcerated lesions “While my throat continues to heal, I need to shut it down for the season.”https://t.co/jqJOiDKiVD — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 24, 2022