Dick Vitale of ESPN has announced that he will be taking a long break from the show.

Dick Vitale, a long-time ESPN college basketball analyst, has been on the air in between cancer treatments, but he’ll be taking a long break going forward.

On Wednesday, the popular college basketball analyst announced that he’ll be taking a long break to rest his vocal cords.

Doctors have told Vitale that he needs to rest because he is fighting lymphoma.

“The good news is that he doesn’t think anything is life-threatening, but Dr.

According to Zeitels, I have pre-cacerous Dysplasia of the vocal cords.

“The bottom line is that I need to rest them – my voice is in desperate need of a TO, BABY!” he says.