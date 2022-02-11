Dick Vitale of ESPN provides an update on his health.

Dick Vitale, a college basketball legend, has done an excellent job of keeping his fans informed about his health as he battles cancer.

The longtime ESPN broadcaster gave his most recent update on Twitter on Thursday.

“I’ll be in Boston on Monday to see if Dr. ZEITELS’ vocal cord inflammation has improved.

He stated that if he believes it has, he will operate on Tuesday.

Today I had an EKG, chest X-ray, and other tests to qualify for anesthesia. This will be a difficult week because I have chemo on Thursday,” Vitale wrote.

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Shares Update On His Health Status

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Shares Update On His Health Status