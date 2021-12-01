Dickie V has a suggestion for Notre Dame’s next head coach.

Brian Kelly sent a message to his players just over 24 hours ago, apologizing for them learning of his departure from Notre Dame through the media.

“Men… First and foremost, please accept my apologies for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to deliver the news that I will be leaving Notre Dame to you in person.

I’m flying back to South Bend tonight in order to meet with you in the morning, but the news came out late today, and I apologize if you learned about it through social media or news reports,” Kelly wrote.

The Fighting Irish are looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Brian Kelly.

Dick Vitale, a college basketball analyst, may not be an expert in college football, but he knows who Notre Dame should hire next: Marcus Freeman.

Dickie V stated, “The next coach @NDFootball should be MARCUS FREEMAN.”

“He’ll be a fantastic head coach in the long run.”

Come on, Father JENKINS and Jack Swarbrick, you’ve earned it.

Make sure he doesn’t get away.

He understands the game, has the ability to motivate and recruit, and the players RESPECT him.

Allow him to hire an ex-Head Coach, such as Nick Saban.”

Dickie V thinks he knows who should be Notre Dame’s next head coach.