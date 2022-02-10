Didier Deschamps, Kurt Zouma’s France manager, calls the West Ham star’s cat attack “cruelty without a name.”

Didier Deschamps, Kurt Zouma’s France manager, turns on the West Ham star after a cat attack, calling it “cruelty without a name.”

Didier Deschamps, France’s manager, has slammed defender Kurt Zouma following the release of a video showing him abusing his cat.

The 27-year-old Frenchman, who has 11 caps for his country, has drawn widespread condemnation for the sickening video filmed by his brother.

And Deschamps isn’t the only football figure to condemn Zouma’s actions.

“Kurt surprised me a lot,” he explained.

This is inadmissible, intolerable, and unnamed cruelty.

“I’m sure he was aware of it, but these images are harrowing and unfathomable.”

Despite the video’s release earlier this week, West Ham manager David Moyes chose the centre-back to start the club’s match against Watford on Tuesday.

People demanded that the defender be punished as a result of this.

Since then, the RSPCA has removed his cats, and the club has fined him £250,000, which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

His £100,000 a year sponsorship deal with Adidas has also been terminated.

Despite his harsh assessment of the video, Deschamps has remained tight-lipped about whether or not Zouma will be named to future France squads.

“I’m not a lawyer, and I’m not a prosecutor.”

He went on to say, “I’m here to make decisions based on a variety of criteria.”

“It could have happened to me if players had made a mistake by not selecting them for a while, so I’m not going to change my approach for the next list.”

Deschamps named Zouma to his Euro 2020 squad, which consists of 26 players.

However, he did not appear in the competition before the world champions were eliminated in the last 16 by Switzerland.

