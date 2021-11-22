Didier Drogba, a Chelsea legend, reacts after Mo Salah ‘destroys’ his Premier League record.

MO SALAH shattered Didier Drogba’s Premier League goalscoring record.

Drogba became the first African player to score more than 100 goals in the Premier League, 105 to be exact, during two spells with the Blues from 2004 to 2012.

Until Salah, a former Blues teammate, came along, the retired striker, now 43, managed to keep that record for just under a decade.

When Drogba was at his peak, Salah had a hard time getting a look in at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Egyptian has been reborn at Liverpool after a nine-year hiatus.

When he scored a hat-trick against Manchester United earlier this season, he broke Drogba’s record as the Premier League’s highest-scoring African player, bringing his total to 108.

Drogba, on the other hand, has the most Premier League assists (54) of any African player and is the only player to score in four FA Cup finals.

He also holds the African record for most Champions League goals (44) and appearances (96).

Drogba also stated that if Salah steals those records from him, he will be reduced to tears.

“If he continues, he’ll destroy all my records,” Drogba joked to Mehwar TV when asked about Salah and his record-stealing exploits.

“I’m in tears.”

Drogba claims he always knew Salah would shine one day, despite the fact that they only scored twice in 13 games together at Chelsea.

“What I saw during training, and all his teammates will tell you, the quality was there,” he continued.

He simply needed more time on the field to demonstrate his talent and quality.

“He was disappointed not to be able to contribute, but he was always pleasant.

It’s only a matter of time before you blow up when you have this kind of intelligence.”

Salah set a number of other records during Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United, which led to the Red Devils sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He also became the first player since Brazil legend Ronaldo in the Champions League in 2002-03 to score a hat-trick against United.

He also made history by becoming the first Reds player to score in ten consecutive games.

However, Drogba is in danger of falling to third place among Africans with the most Premier League goals, as Salah’s Reds teammate Sadio Mane is currently on his tail with 102.

