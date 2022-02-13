Didier Drogba, Romelu Lukaku’s mentor, has challenged Romelu Lukaku to learn from him and build on his Club World Cup goals to become a Chelsea hero.

Didier Drogba, Romelu Lukaku’s mentor, has urged him to learn from him and build on his Club World Cup goals in order to become a Chelsea hero.

DIDIER DROGBA believes Romelu Lukaku will finally break through as a Chelsea star.

Lukaku has been a disappointment since joining the club for £97.5 million from Inter Milan, but he scored the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-1 Club World Cup final victory over Palmeiras, his tenth of the season.

Drogba, who won a slew of awards with Chelsea, is a close friend and mentor to the Belgian, with whom he spent a year at Stamford Bridge in 2011.

“I hope he learned something from me,” Chelsea ambassador Drogba, who was in the UAE, said.

“He’s a goal scorer, he’s done it before, and he’s going through a rough patch right now.”

“However, coming back with a trophy like this will restore his confidence.”

“His goal-scoring record is amazing.”

Yes, he can have more faith in himself.

I believe that achieving this goal will be extremely beneficial to him.

“Do I believe we’ve reached a tipping point?”

That is something we all hope for because it is crucial for the club.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“By returning to the club where he began, he put himself under some pressure.”

“It’s difficult, and you come back to prove a point, but he’s winning, and I believe he’ll come out on top.”

In 2012, Drogba helped Chelsea win their first Champions League title, scoring in the final against Bayern Munich, and he also won the Premier League and FA Cup four times.

The Ivorian continues to speak with Lukaku on a regular basis, and he was pleased with his performance against the Brazilians before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku enraged Chelsea and was forced to apologize for criticizing the club and Tuchel in an interview.

“He took his responsibility to speak and put a little more pressure on himself, but he delivered here, scoring a crucial goal,” Drogba said.

“Obviously, every player has something to prove and will always strive to improve, but he’s there, it was a big game, he scored the game’s first goal, and I’m pleased with his performance.”

“I give him some advice when we have time to talk, but it’s his career after that.”

“He’s in charge of the attacking players, so he’ll have to come up with his own story and ideas.”

Chelsea continue to be concerned about Mason Mount’s ankle injury.

He left the stadium on crutches and appears to be headed for a lengthy layoff, but the club will have to wait for scan results to determine the extent of the injury.