‘Didn’t give a f***’ – Alex Song was content to sit on Barcelona’s bench after leaving Arsenal… because he was a millionaire.

‘I didn’t give a f***’ – Alex Song, after leaving Arsenal, was content to sit on the bench at Barcelona… because he was a millionaire.

After eight years at Arsenal, the Cameroon international moved to the Nou Camp for £15 million in 2012.

Song moved from North London to Catalonia because of the opportunity to play alongside Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas, and Lionel Messi.

Instead, it was a guaranteed financial boost.

“When Barcelona offered me a contract and I saw how much I would earn, I didn’t think twice,” the 49-cap international told Toronto Raptors basketball star Pascal Siakam in an Instagram chat.

“I believed that once my career was completed, my wife and children should be able to live comfortably.”

“I met Barca’s sporting director, who told me I wouldn’t get many opportunities to play, but I didn’t care because I knew I’d be a millionaire now.”

“I wanted to mix it up with the big guns.”

I was free to shop wherever I pleased and have wild nights out.”

Song made 65 appearances between 2012 and 2014, scoring once, before being loaned out twice to West Ham.

He was awarded one LaLiga winner’s medal and a Supercopa de Espana, despite mistakenly believing Carles Puyol was presenting him with the trophy.

For a short time, however, sharing a car with idol Thierry Henry was more important.

“I’d go to training and see Thierry Henry – the King – arrive in an absolute gem of a car,” Song continued.

I vowed to myself that I would get the same car at all costs.

“I went to the dealership, signed the papers, and set up a standing order to pay for it, and presto, I had The King’s car.”

“However, I swear it was two months ago that I had to hand the car back inside.”

All of my money was spent on filling it up with gas.

“I told them to get me a Toyota because this car is too much for me.”

Song left Barcelona in 2016 after the club terminated his contract 12 months early, and spent two years with Rubin Kazan before joining Sion for two seasons.

Ironically, his departures from Rubin Kazan and Sion were both money-related, with the Russians sacking him after he refused a pay cut during the pandemic, and the Swiss sacking him after he refused a pay cut during the pandemic.

He is now working for Arta Solar 7 in Djibouti, where he has a number of projects…

