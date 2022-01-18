Diego Carlos has told Sevilla that he wants to leave and join Newcastle this month, which is a huge boost to Howe’s plans.

Diego Carlos has told Sevilla that he wants to leave and join Newcastle this month, which is a huge boost for Howe’s plans.

Diego Carlos, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, has requested permission to leave Sevilla.

The Toon have already had one bid for the Brazil centre-back, who is said to have a £67 million release clause, rejected.

According to Sky Sports, the ex-Nantes ace has submitted a transfer request in writing.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is in desperate need of reinforcements.

And, having signed £12 million right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, he has made central defense a priority.

If Howe is unable to sign Carlos, Attila Szalai, 23, of Fenerbahce, who is valued at £17 million, is a top option.

Szalai, who has a contract until 2025, was a standout performer for Hungary at Euro 2020.

Benoit Badiashile of France’s Under-21 team is also a contender.

However, in Monaco’s 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Nantes last week, the 20-year-old was injured.

Newcastle were reportedly unwilling to pay anything close to his £50 million asking price.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Sven Botman, a Dutchman, was a top target for Newcastle.

Lille, on the other hand, insist that the 22-year-old will not leave in this transfer window.

After all of this, Carlos appears to be the most likely Toon newcomer.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.