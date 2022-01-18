Diego Costa wants to reunite with former Chelsea teammate Willian at Corinthians, which is a transfer blow for Arsenal.

Diego Costa reportedly wants to reunite with ex-Chelsea pal Willian at Corinthians, which has dealt Arsenal a transfer blow.

After terminating his contract with Atletico Mineiro, the striker, 33, is available on a free transfer.

Costa wrote an emotional farewell to the Brazilian supporters on Instagram after his departure was confirmed.

The Spaniard has held informal talks with a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s team, however, is unlikely to sign him, according to the Evening Standard.

Costa wants to join Corinthians and play alongside former Chelsea teammate Willian, so this is the reason.

Costa joined Atletico Mineiro just last summer and has already scored four goals in 15 top-flight appearances.

During his Chelsea career, he had a remarkable record of six goals and five wins in six appearances against Arsenal.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Over three seasons at Stamford Bridge, the controversial star scored 58 Premier League goals in 120 appearances, winning the title twice.

With the Spanish club, he continued to haunt the Gunners, scoring the goal that knocked Arsene Wenger’s side out of the Europa League semi-finals in 2018, during the legendary Frenchman’s final season as manager.

Arsenal has made Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina their top transfer target, willing to pay £58 million for the Serbian striker.

Arteta is also desperate to add a midfielder, and a deal for Juventus’ Arthur Melo is in the works.

Our live blogs will keep you up to date on all the latest Arsenal news, updates, and transfer rumors.