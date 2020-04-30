Diego Maradona asks for a ‘new Hand of God’ to end the coronavirus pandemic

Diego Maradona has asked for the Hand of God to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic – days after his side Gimnasia escaped relegation because of the deadly virus.

The Argentine Football Association voted to suspend relegation for two seasons on Tuesday, which has saved Maradona’s rock-bottom team from the drop.

The decision is being compared to the same divine intervention that helped Maradona score his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the 1986 World Cup, which would see Bobby Robson’s side eliminated from the tournament in Mexico.

However, while the footballing icon was thankful for the decision to suspend relegations, Maradona asked for a higher power to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘This happened to us today and many people are calling it a new Hand of God,’ said Maradona.

‘But today I am asking for that hand to do away with the pandemic so people can get back to living their lives, with health and happiness,’ he added.

Maradona said he disagreed with the decision to suspend relegation for two years but called the favourable ruling ‘a prize.’

On Saturday, President Alberto Fernandez extended its mandatory nationwide quarantine period until May 10.

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, said promotion will continue but he did not clarify from which divisions.

Relegation, which is decided by a complicated calculus of points-per-game taken over a three-year period, will be suspended this season and next.

The decision means the Copa Superliga, a 24-team tournament scheduled to end in a play-off in May, has been cancelled. Only one round of games had taken place when the lockdown began.

The first division championship was completed the first weekend of March.

Maradona took over at Gimnasia in September 2019 when the La Plata club was bottom of the division and although their results have improved they were still destined to fall into the second tier.

Argentina has so far recorded 4,127 cases of COVID-19, with 214 fatalities.