Diego Maradona’s ex-girlfriend, Rocio Oliva, was he ever married, and did his daughter marry Sergio Aguero?

DIEGO MARADONA, who was 60 at the time of his death, died last year.

The Argentina legend, who is considered by many to be the greatest footballer ever, divorced ex-wife Claudia Villafane in 2004 and is currently dating Rocio Oliva.

When the two met in 2012, Maradona fell head over heels for Oliva.

He proposed to her in February 2014, and they celebrated with a party at a posh hotel in Rome.

Oliva, an ex-professional women’s footballer for a number of clubs in Argentina, proved to be an excellent match at first.

He allegedly reached out to her after becoming ill during the 2018 World Cup.

He admitted to bingeing on white wine before being escorted away from his box and examined by medical personnel.

He allegedly left her a voice message that said, “Hello, my love.”

Nothing happened: no heart attack, no injection, nothing.

“I’m not sure where they got the idea that I had heart problems or needed an adrenaline shot.

“It all appears to be so insane, so stupid.”

However, in 2018, he broke up with Rocio, a 30-year-younger woman, and reportedly ejected her from the home he had purchased for her after a series of heated arguments.

Maradona is the father of at least five children, one of whom, Diego Sinagra, plays club football in Italy.

Until two years ago, the Argentinian didn’t recognize Sinagra, who was born in 1986 as the result of an affair with a local Naples woman.

“I love him a lot and he’s very similar to me,” he told Buenos Aires media after revealing that Diego was his son.

With ex-wife Claudia Villafane, he has two daughters, Dalma and Giannina, as well as a young son named Diego Fernando and another daughter named Jana.

According to the BBC, Maradona’s lawyer announced in 2019 that he would accept paternity of three Cuban children, bringing his total number of children to eight.

When he stayed in Cuba between 2000 and 2005 to get treatment for his cocaine addiction, the Napoli and Boca Juniors legend became a close friend of Cuba’s late leader Fidel Castro.

Absolutely.

Sergio Aguero, an Argentina international, married Giannina for four years.

Benjamin, Giannina’s son, was born in Madrid to the couple.

The Manchester City forward and her split up in 2012 after a rocky relationship.

“He’s a wimp, who I don’t even want to name,” Maradona said after the break-up.