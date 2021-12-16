Diego Maradona’s personal belongings are being auctioned off, including a stunning £650k mansion, a £45k apartment, and a £165k BMW.

Diego Maradona’s belongings, including a stunning £650k mansion, a £45k apartment, and a £165k BMW, are up for auction.

The two old houses and three old cars owned by DIEGO MARADONA are up for auction.

Villa Devoto in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is owned by a football legend and has a reserve of £650,000.

While playing for Boca Juniors in his early years, he purchased the luxurious six-bedroom home.

It’s in a posh neighborhood of his homeland’s capital.

There’s also a swimming pool and a three-car garage.

On Sunday, a second property will be auctioned and is expected to sell for at least £45,000.

The two-bedroom second home is located in the beach resort of Mar de Plata.

Maradona’s cars are also for sale, including a black BMW 750I that will sell for £165,000.

A black BMW M4 is among the other vehicles up for auction, with bids starting at £122,000 and rising.

A silver Hyundai H1 people carrier that he used to be chauffeured around in is expected to fetch at least £28,000.

Maradona, who won the 1986 World Cup and died in November of last year at the age of 60, had 87 items in his possession.

A fortnight after having brain surgery, the Hand of God star suffered a heart attack.

The estate of the football legend’s children was granted the right to sell them by a judge overseeing his estate.

Diego Jnr, 34, Dalma, 32, Giannina, 31, Jana, 23, and Diego Fernando, seven, were Maradona’s legitimate children.

He does, however, have seven other children who claim to be his offspring.

The ‘Cuban Trio’ of Joana, Lu, and Javielito, as well as Damaris Maradona, 36, Magali Gil, 25, Eugenia Laprovittola, 25, Santiago Lara, 19, and the ‘Cuban Trio’ of Damaris Maradona, 36, Magali Gil, 25, Eugenia Laprovittola, 25, Santiago Lara, 19, and the ‘Cuban Trio’ of Joana, Lu

During his career, he amassed a fortune of over £30 million, but when he died, he had only £70,000.

Workout equipment, such as an exercise bike and a treadmill, are among the strangely included items.

There’s also some of his old furniture, such as a yellow armchair and footstool, as well as his own artwork.

Adrian Mercado Auctions in Buenos Aires is holding an auction of Maradona’s old football boots and shirts.

