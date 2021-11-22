Diego Maradona’s raunchy off-field life is the subject of a new TV show that’s full of sex, drugs, and controversy – and it’s a huge hit.

Diego Maradona’s raunchy off-field life is the subject of a new TV show that is full of sex, drugs, and controversy – and it’s a huge hit.

In a new ten-part series, DIEGO MARADONA’S epic highs and lows are chronicled.

Maradona: Blessed Dream, which is available on Amazon Prime, is based on true events with some dramatic elements added.

Rather than simply showing the late Argentine maestro at his best, lifting the World Cup with his country, the series tries to show what made him tick.

Juan Palomino plays Maradona, and he takes part in some raunchy scenes.

The show delves into the ex-footballer’s personal life, including his marriage to Claudia Villafane, and includes racy sex scenes as well as emotional scenes.

The film also depicts Maradona’s drug abuse.

In fact, the first scene depicts a 40-year-old Diego, who is overweight, collapsing from a drug overdose in the year 2000.

However, his generous side is revealed, and the first episode ends with a 15-year-old Maradona moving his family into a middle-class home after becoming the youngest player in the Argentine First Division.

Maradona: Blessed Dream premiered on Canal 9 in Argentina and has since become a huge hit.

During a ten-month period, the massive operation was filmed in 100 locations across five countries over 154 days.

It has also reached audiences in 240 countries since making the switch to Prime.

Approximately 14 million people have seen the official trailer.

Bridgerton and Money Heist Part Four aren’t the only smash hits here.

