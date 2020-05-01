Dietmar Hamann claims Liverpool should NOT sign Timo Werner this summer

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has claimed the Reds should not try and sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer because he wouldn’t fit into their style of play.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been heavily linked with a move for the German striker, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this campaign, this summer as he looks to add his striking options.

Werner is said to be desperate to work with Klopp and Liverpool are in pole position to sign him if they pay his £52million release clause before it expires on June 15.

But Hamann, who played for the Reds between 1999 and 2006 and won the Champions League in Istanbul, claimed on Thursday that Werner does not have the skillset to slot into Klopp’s tactical set-up.

Speaking on The Football Show on Sky Sports, Hamann said: ‘The thing with Liverpool is you’ve probably got the best front three in world football. If you play out wide at Liverpool, even though the full-backs like to get on the overlap, Salah and Mane are both very tricky players, they’ve got huge trickery, they are very skilful.

‘Timo Werner is not that type of player. His biggest asset by far is his pace. And if I watch games now, even at Anfield, with Liverpool being so superior to most teams, all the teams sit back.

‘If you deny Werner space I think he’s a lot less effective. If you look at his goalscoring at Leipzig, obviously his goal record this season is outstanding, but they like to play on the counter attack, they are not really a possession team.

‘I don’t think he’s got the trickery to play out wide as Mane and Salah have. Then if you look at [Roberto] Firmino’s position, I think the way they are set up you need almost a Teddy Sheringham-type player like Firmino is because he links things up, he’s not really one who goes in behind the back four. He likes to come short and bring Salah and Mane into play.

‘So I just wouldn’t know where to play him. I don’t think he’s a wide player, I think he’s a player who’s best through the middle, and I just wouldn’t know where he could or where he should play.

‘On the other hand, it’s the Africa Cup of Nations, if it goes ahead, early next year, so Mane and Salah might be away for weeks, that’s probably one thing Liverpool have got in the back of their minds.

‘But I’m sure there are players out there who will help Liverpool more next season than Timo Werner.’

Werner has previously hinted that he would be keen on a move to Merseyside, saying: ‘They have Jurgen Klopp, the best coach in the world, who is German. There are a lot of things that would suggest that my playing style might be a good fit.’

The Germany forward was close to joining Bayern Munich last summer in a £26m (€30m) deal but has gone to a new level under Julian Nagelsmann this campaign.