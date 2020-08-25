Dillian Whyte breaks silence after sickening Alexander Povetkin KO

Dillian Whyte demanded an immediate rematch with Alexander Povetkin after his world title dreams were shattered by the Russian veteran.

Whyte dominated the opening rounds against his 40-year-old challenger and dropped him twice in the fourth session.

But he was badly knocked out by an uppercut disguised as a body shot in the fifth round and the fight was immediately waved off.

In losing for the second time as a professional, Whyte saw his chance of fighting Tyson Fury early next year go up in smoke.

Victory over Povetkin would have assured him a shot at the winner of Fury’s trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder – but instead he will have to face the Russian before Christmas

“Can we get the rematch in December?” the beaten man asked promoter Eddie Hearn, who confirmed he could.

“Okay cool. I’m good, I’m good, it’s one of them things where he just landed.

“I was bossing it. It is what it is. Rematch, it’s all good. That’s what heavyweight boxing is about.”

Hearn admitted he was stunned by the result which does at least pave the way for Anthony Joshua to take on Fury next summer if the world champions come through their interim tests.

Joshua is due to face Kubrat Pulev in early December before Fury completes his rivalry with Wilder.

And Hearn said: “Povetkin is mandatory now, but the only person who would get called to negotiate fighting the winner of Fury-Wilder was Dillian Whyte.

“We’ll exercise that rematch clause. We’ll look to make that before the end of the year and it’s a huge fight.

“I can’t quite believe it. When the punch landed, I felt like I was in some dream.

“The fight was over, virtually, Povetkin hadn’t started well, I thought Dillian Whyte was measuring up.

“He had a great finish to the round when he knocked Povetkin down.

“I felt that it was over, but this is the drama of the sport, this is the drama of heavyweight boxing.”