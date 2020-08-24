Dillian Whyte calls out “coward” Tyson Fury and lays down fight challenge

Dillian Whyte has told Tyson Fury to stop being “a coward” and fight him.

Whyte is frustrated by Fury’s refusal to defend his WBC heavyweight title against him, even though the sanctioning body say he must face him by February after his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

The Body Snatcher has been the WBC’s mandatory challenger for three years and is concerned Fury could vacate his belt to fight Anthony Joshua instead.

Whyte wants to become world champion in the ring and challenged Fury to have the courage to face him.

“If the WBC stripped him or he vacates, I wouldn’t have to fight anyone for the title because I am the interim world champion,” he said.

“But I don’t want that, I want to fight Tyson Fury because everyone says he is the best heavyweight alive and he’s the best heavyweight to walk the planet.

“Hopefully he’s going to be a man of his word and fight me and not be a coward and vacate.

“Fury hasn’t behaved honourably towards me at all.

“One minute he says he wants to fight me and then the next minute, he says he won’t fight me.

“Fury talks a lot of rubbish man. He says whatever he thinks.

“He’s someone who never sticks to anything he says. He’s always saying one thing today and something else tomorrow.

“His mind is like the wind, it changes direction all the time.”

Whyte, 32, whose only pro loss was against Joshua, also dismissed the offer from Fury’s promoter Frank Warren to fight his rising star Daniel Dubois while he waits for his title shot.

“Frank needs to stay off the liquor man!” said the Brixton fighter.

“He’s just trying to deviate from the Tyson Fury fight. Why would I want to fight Daniel Dubois when I am the mandatory challenger for the WBC title?

“Daniel Dubois brings nothing to the table, nothing at all. There’s no reason for me to fight him.”

Whyte will again put his interim title on the line against former WBA and Olympic champion Alexander Povetkin on Saturday in the final week of Matchroom’s Fight Camp at their Brentwood HQ in Essex.

He is not bothered that the Sky Box Office show, which was originally slated for Manchester Arena in May, will take place behind closed doors.

“Listen, we’re fighters, that’s what we do,” he said. “It won’t affect my motivation, it doesn’t bother me.”

Daniel Dubois will face Dutchman Ricardo Snijders on August 29 at BT Sport Studios in East London after his original opponent Eric Pfeifer had problems with his medical.