Dillian Whyte checks into his caravan to avoid confrontation with Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte is not used to slumming it before a big fight – but this week the giant heavyweight is living in a caravan.

The Londoner jetted in from Portugal on Monday where he has spent the last five months in training camp.

What began as a sojourn became something more permanent when the coronavirus lockdown kicked in.

And now that he’s back in the UK, Whyte will be holed up in his new home to avoid a confrontation with Saturday’s opponent Alexander Povetkin.

The heavyweight rivals will clash in the headline act of promoter Eddie Hearn’s final Fight Camp show with victory for Whyte assuring him of a shot at world champion Tyson Fury.

The other nine fighters – including Povetkin – are staying in a nearby Holiday Inn, but Hearn feared an unscheduled meeting between the rivals would end in tears.

“We’ve had fighters in the last three weeks that haven’t been the superstar names and they’ve been a delight to deal with,” he said.

“Next week, the egos come to town. No criticism of the fighters, but we’re talking about undisputed champions; we’re talking about No.1 ranked heavyweights; we’re talking about Olympic gold medallists.

“All of sudden the setup changes completely and having spoken to Dillian Whyte I have to raise concerns to the British Boxing Board of Control about people like – and this is my main concern – Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin being in the same hotel.

“Because the issue is not just they’re in the same hotel on different floors, they’re on the same floor. They’re on the same corridor; if Dillian Whyte bumps into Alexander Povetkin in the corridor, or out here on the grass, we can’t be responsible for the consequences.”

Whyte fights for the first time since a keep-busy outing last December when he outpointed Mariusz Wach while being clearly out of shape.

Povetkin represents a more dangerous challenge but the Russian has won just one of his last three fights – a points decision over Hughie Fury.

But Whyte is taking no chances and has drafted in experienced coach Dave Coldwell to assist new trainer Xavier Miller on Saturday night.

“Dave is someone I’ve known a long time,” Whyte said. “He’s experienced with Heavyweights, was in David Haye’s corner back in the day, and has trained Tony Bellew. He knows how to handle a big guy like Povetkin.

“Dave can offer secondary advice, or perhaps see something that I have missed.”

Coldwell, who trained Tony Bellew to a cruiserweight world title and to two victories over David Haye, added: “It’s just to be a second pair of eyes, if needed.

“I’m there to just help his coach and keep things running smoothly, and if I spot something, then I’ll give my opinion to him, and he’ll take it on from there.

“First and foremost, I’m a boxing fan, so I’m a fan of Dillian Whyte. I’ve always got on with him. Around the shows for years, we’ve always had a bit of a laugh.

“It’s great to be involved in another massive night and I love working on these huge events. I’m quite experienced at that sort of stuff and it’s exciting.”