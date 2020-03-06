Dillian Whyte insists he will ‘NEVER’ respect Deontay Wilder after treatment of Mark Breland

Dillian Whyte says he lost all respect for Deontay Wilder following his treatment of trainer Mark Breland after defeat to Tyson Fury.

Wilder was furious at Breland’s decision to throw in the towel and the former Olympic gold medallist was axed in the aftermath.

For Whyte, who insists he would stop Wilder quicker than Fury did, the disrespect shown towards the legendary Breland can never be undone.

‘I don’t know what is left to say about Deontay Wilder,’ Whyte said, according to the Sun.

‘I was so disappointed with how he treated Mark Breland, he is the only man in his corner that knows boxing.

‘His team are all yes-men but Breland was the only one acting in a professional and compassionate manner.

‘He should be getting a medal from Wilder, not belittled the way he has been, it is very disrespectful. Just on that basis I will never have any respect for Deontay Wilder again.’

Wilder was given an education in Vegas in his rematch against Fury as the Briton dominated on his way to claiming the WBC heavyweight belt.

The Alabama fighter’s head trainer Jay Deas came out to say there had been confusion in the corner and Breland made the wrong call to stop the fight, despite Fury dominating Wilder, who was bleeding heavily.

Whyte has been chasing a shot at the WBC title for some time and will hope he can be next up for the winner of the trilogy fight on July 18.

Even if Fury defends the belt and goes on for a unification fight with Anthony Joshua before the end of 2020, Whyte would remain interested in a clash with Wilder and his ‘disrespect’ of Breland has provided the south London fighter with added motivation.