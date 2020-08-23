Dillian Whyte not looking beyond Alexander Povetkin despite world title promise

Dillian Whyte expects Alexander Povetkin to cause him problems even Anthony Joshua couldn’t.

Whyte takes on the Russian on Saturday night knowing victory will confirm his shot at either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.

The Londoner has rebuilt his career since he was stopped by Joshua in 2015 and believes Povetkin – even at the age of 40 – will prove a tricky customer.

“I’m fighting someone who’s been consistent for a long time so I’m not worried about Fury or Wilder, I’m worried about what Povetkin is doing on Saturday night,” he said.

“He’s probably the most technical fighter I’ve fought; he’s fought a lot of top guys.

“Whichever way it goes I’m ready. I take my defensive duties properly, I can war, I can box and at times in the fight I’ll need to change what I’m doing.

“When I’m fit and in shape it causes problems because I can do what I want to do.

“I deal with pressure well, I could have had an easier fight but I’m still learning and working on stuff and these are the kind of fights you need to test yourself.

“This guy has seen everything and for me to get in there and beat him is like piggybacking on his experience.”

Whyte spent five months in Portugal during the coronavirus lockdown and has shed the pounds since his last outing.

The heavyweight laboured to a points win over Mariusz Wach in Saudi Arabia last December when he looked sluggish and overweight.

But Whyte added: “The whole of last year wasn’t a great year, I had two fights but my mind wasn’t right for either of them.

“Stress either makes you put weight on or makes you lose weight and unfortunately for me I put weight on.

“I needed time to train and get in shape and I did it slowly instead of crashing the weight down.

“Pressure has been the story of my life so it’s just another puzzle and another thing I have to deal with.

“There is more pressure than usual because of what’s in the future but I’m focused on what’s in front of me.”