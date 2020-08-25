Dillian Whyte sheds almost a STONE as he weighs in at 18st 6lbs for Povetkin fight after body transformation

DILLIAN WHYTE weighed in at 18st 6lbs for Saturday’s bout with Alexander Povetkin after shedding almost a stone.

The Body-Snatcher had undergone a stunning body transformation after coming in at a career heaviest 19st 5lbs for his win over Mariusz Wach in December.

Povetkin also boasted an impressive physique as he weighed in at 16st, five pounds lighter than when he battled to a draw with Michael Hunter before Christmas.

And despite having more than TWO STONE over his Russian rival, Whyte admitted he was wary of the threat posed by the former WBA champion.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s a dangerous guy and I can see in his eyes he’s up for it and he’s motivated, and he wants to have a go.

“But if I’m fit, I can beat all of these guys. We know what he does. He has been doing it consistently for 15 years. It is very hard to defeat that but I know what to do.

“What sets me apart? I adapt on the job. I know what to do. I know when to box, when to fight, I have learned from my mistakes.

“If I land, it will be a problem because I feel strong. The plan is to knock him out. But the first plan is to get a victory.”

Whyte, 32, has spent his lockdown being put through his paces in the gruelling heat to ensure he works himself back into terrific shape.

He took the fight against Mariusz Wach on just three weeks’ notice and looked sluggish inside the ring despite scraping a unanimous point win.

But he has now given himself the best chance to best Povetkin at the weekend and land his long-awaited title shot with either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.

And Whyte has already started the mind games against the Russian after arriving at the weigh-in sporting a tartan tracksuit.

Povetkin had been ripped for the “rascal clobber” after arriving in England in matching outfits with his team last week.

Whyte meanwhile has warned Anthony Joshua he will chin him if he approaches his ring on Saturday.

The Brixton Banger is headlining his own Sky Sports pay-per-view but old rival AJ has been signed up to commentate on the fight.

