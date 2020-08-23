Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin start time, TV channel and live stream

Dillian Whyte has waited more than 1000 days for his shot at the heavyweight world title – and one more hurdle awaits.

That comes in the shape of dangerous Russian Alexander Povetkin who is swimming in last chance saloon following a series of mixed results.

Since losing to Anthony Joshua in 2015, Whyte has 11 fights in a row, including two against Dereck Chisora and a win over Oscar Rivas.

Povetkin, meanwhile, has won just one of his last three fights, a run which includes a heavy KO defeat by Joshua.

On the undercard tonight, Katie Taylor will look to put he rivalry with Delfine Persoon to bed when they rematch a year after the Irishwoman was controversially given the nod in New York.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s fights…

What time do the fights start?

The fights will start at around 7.15pm with Taylor and Persoon due in the ring around 9.45pm before Whyte and Povetkin clash at around 10.30pm.

The fights will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office from 7pm. The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers and can be booked either via your remote or online. Three repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 1pm and 6pm on Sunday, August 23.

The fights can be streamed online via Sky Sports Box Office at the same cost.

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin

Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon

Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli

Luther Clay vs Chris Kongo

Alen Babic vs Shawndell Terell Winters

Whyte 1/4

Povetkin 3/1

Draw 25/1

Dillian Whyte admits he is under pressure against Alexander Povetkin because defeat will cost him his world title shot.

The WBC have promised Whyte a crack at the winner of Tyson Fury ’s trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder by February 2021 if he beats Povetkin tonight.

Whyte has been the WBC’s No 1 contender for over 1,000 days and knows he must not blow his big chance now when it is finally within reach.

“The story of my life has been pressure,” he said at yesterday’s final press conference at Matchroom’s Fight Camp.

“I’ve been under pressure my whole life, it’s just another puzzle and another thing I have to deal with.

“There’s a bit more pressure than usual because of obviously what’s in the future, but that’s in the future.

“I just focus on now, what’s going on and who’s in front of me. I’m fighting a consummate professional, someone who has been consistent for a long time.

“I’m not worried about what Fury’s doing or what Wilder’s doing, I’m worried about what Alexander Povetkin is doing and Saturday night.”

Whyte, 32, who has won his last 11 contests since suffering his only pro loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2015, claims facing Povetkin on Sky Sports Box Office in Matchroom’s final Fight Camp will be his toughest fight.

He agreed to face the Russian former Olympic and WBA heavyweight champion because he wants to learn from such an experienced foe and says he is ready for whatever he brings.

“The last hurdle is usually the hardest and most-dangerous hurdle to get past to be honest, but I deal well with pressure,” said the Brixton Body Snatcher.

“I could have had an easier fight, but I’m still learning. I had seven amateur fights and 28 professional ones, I’m still learning.

“These are the type of fights you need to test yourself and grow. This guy has seen everything.

“He’s probably the most technical fighter I’ve faced. He’s beaten a lot of the top guys, he’s an Olympic gold medallist. He’s done it the right way all the way up to being the world heavyweight champion.

“He’s only lost two fights. He’s a strong guy.

“Whatever way the fight goes I’m ready. I don’t care. I can go to war or box. If I need to counter fight, I can.

“Regardless of whatever he wants to do, I’m cool with it.”