Dillian Whyte, who is enraged, will reluctantly accept an 80-20 purse split with Tyson Fury – but insists on a higher award from the court.

Dillian Whyte, enraged, will reluctantly accept an 80-20 purse split with Tyson Fury – but demands that the court award him more.

If his court case against the WBC is not successful, DILLIAN WHYTE will accept the 80-20 split for the Tyson Fury fight.

Despite his status as interim champion and mandatory challenger, Brixton’s 33-year-old heavyweight has been offered the lowest purse percentage.

The WBC’s decision has enraged Whyte’s team, including promoter Hearn, who has filed a new arbitration complaint against them.

And Hearn expects that to put a stop to the purse bids scheduled for January 11 in Mexico City.

“There is a lot going on legally behind the scenes with Dillian and the WBC, we are not happy with the 80-20 split ruling and there is a process that we have to go through now to object,” the Matchroom boss explained.

“He’d accept it after an arbitration or court hearing because he’s very passionate about it.”

“He believes 80-20 is unfair, but if the Court of Arbitration rules that it is, I believe he will proceed.”

“So far, Dillian has received no acceptable offers.

However, the amount we bid at purse bids is likely to be the same, so he’s not in a hurry to accept unfair deals.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“However, we expect the split to increase as a result of the process we’re going through.”

And Hearn believes that the latest case Team Whyte has filed against the sanctioning body will result in Tuesday’s purse bid being canceled, prolonging this all-English squabble even more.

“I’m expecting it to be pushed back,” he said.

“With the arbitration case still ongoing, I don’t see how it can go ahead.”

“I believe the fight will take place, even if the odds are 80-20, and it’s not about Dillian’s split; it’s about the value of the fight, which will help us win the purse bid.”

“However, I believe that will be postponed due to the arbitration – but that is up to the WBC.”

Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren revealed that the Gypsy King has decided to fight again on March 26 – with or without the green and gold belt – and that Whyte must decide soon whether or not he wants to be his date.

But Hearn, a rival matchmaker, believes it’s just a ruse to force Whyte to accept the bad deal.

“The danger is Fury boxes on March 26,” he said, “and it won’t be Dillian because the case is still open.”

But that’s just a ruse to get Dillian to accept a bad offer.

“Tyson may want to put the WBC title on hold and focus on defending his Ring…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.