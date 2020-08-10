Dillian Whyte’s violent promise to Anthony Joshua ahead of Alexander Povetkin clash

Dillian Whyte has warned Anthony Joshua to stay out of the ring next weekend – or risk taking a beating.

Whyte will take on Alexander Povetkin on Saturday week on Eddie Hearn’s final show in his back garden.

Heavyweight world champion Joshua will be ringside and recently quipped that he could be tempted to climb through the ropes.

“I might get in there and give him a punch as well,” he said.

But Whyte, who exchanged words with Joshua after his rematch with Dereck Chisora in 2018, has said he will not take kindly to his rival trying to steal his spotlight.

“He might get a box, if he does that,” he told Sky Sports.

“If he does that, he might get a box, there and then, one box.

“He thinks it’s a game, but I don’t play games with these guys. They think it’s a game, scream and shout and get in each other’s faces, but if he does, he will get a box.”

Whyte was stopped by Joshua in 2015 but has rebuilt his career to stand on the verge of a world title shot.

Victory over Povetkin will confirm Whyte as the next challenger for either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder who are due to fight for a third time later this year.

And Whyte admits he has lost his patience with Joshua and his fellow world champion.

I don’t really care what he thinks or what he believes,” he added. “I don’t know, it’s hard to say. He says one thing one day and the next day he says something else. There’s no consistency with AJ.

“There’s no consistency with him. He says this, then he says that. He just talks a lot of c**p. I’m sick and tired of all these guys that’s talking, talking, talking all the time.”