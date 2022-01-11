Dimitar Berbatov believes Marcus Rashford should speak to Alan Shearer or Cristiano Ronaldo to help him break out of his Man United rut.

Dimitar Berbatov believes Marcus Rashford should seek advice from Alan Shearer or Cristiano Ronaldo in order to break out of his Man United rut.

ALAN SHEARER is one of England’s greatest goal scorers, and one of my idols, and perhaps he can advise Rashford on what he can do in this situation.

He is, after all, the man with the track record.

He knows how to put the ball in the net.

When I received criticism, it affected me at times and at other times it did not.

I had to work around it, but I never wanted to change, and neither did any of my coaches, because I knew how I saw the game and how I wanted to play it, and I was fortunate enough to be able to do so.

Looking back, I’m very proud of the way I used to play football, and judging by some of the reactions, we miss players who took a different approach to games and how we view the game.

More players like this are needed because everything begins in the head and follows.

It’s not always about running fast and furious, but rather about running smart.

That is something that all of the top players are aware of.

Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t say much to me during a difficult period because he knew, and everyone in the squad and group we had knew, that when one of us had problems, it wasn’t by choice.

You, as a player, are the first to pass judgment on yourself.

He spoke up when he needed to, and I recall him telling me at our training session the day before the Blackburn game, “Berbs, you’re starting tomorrow, just go out there and play.”

These little things can give you the confidence boost you need as a player, and they can really help you.

Rashford needs these small boosts from his manager, staff, and teammates.

He should speak with Cristiano Ronaldo and ask him for advice because they have some incredible people at the club.

When I was having a bad run, I didn’t speak to any of my teammates because I was shy and reserved.

My blunder.

If there is someone on the team who has experience and is a world football icon, such as Ronaldo, go ahead and seek his advice; I’m confident he will give people time and wise words.

Edinson Cavani scores goals everywhere he goes, and he should talk to him as well.

Don’t be like me; talk to your teammates about how to break the cycle of bad form.

Rashford is a fantastic talent and a fantastic player for England; he is a product of the Premier League…

