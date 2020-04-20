Dimitar Berbatov reveals his favourite strike partner

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has revealed his favourite strike partner – and it’s not Wayne Rooney or Carlos Tevez.

Prior to making the move to England in 2006, Berbatov impressed for German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The former Bulgaria international has opened up on his time at the club and his attacking partnership with Brazilian Franca between 2002 and 2005.

‘The likes of Rooney and [Robbie] Keane, we complemented each other, and that’s even if you don’t speak a lot outside the pitch,’ Berbatov told Betfair.

‘At Leverkusen, I had a great partnership with a guy called Franca. We scored so many goals. We destroyed Bayern Munich 4-1 one season.

‘When we stepped on the pitch, man, it was like we were sleeping together! I was enjoying playing with that guy. Unbelievable. Not selfish. I was in a better position and he would give me the ball. When I gave him the ball, he scored.

‘It was like Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke. It was unbelievable how we played together. Playing with him helped me develop. I appreciate that when I play with players better or on my level. You can always learn something.’

Berbatov played with Rooney for four years at Old Trafford and lined-up alongside Tevez for one season.

Ex-striker Berbatov scored 91 goals in 202 appearances for Leverkusen before making the switch to Tottenham.