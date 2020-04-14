Dimitar Berbatov urges Timo Werner to join Bayern Munich as opposed to Liverpool

Previous Manchester United as well as Tottenham star Dimitar Berbatov has actually advised Timo Werner to authorize for Bayern Munich as opposed to Liverpool this summer season.

The German has excited for RB Leipzig in recent seasons, as well as has racked up 21 objectives in 25 games in this campaign for the team being in third place in the Bundesliga.

Werner has actually been linked with numerous of Europe’s top clubs, consisting of Liverpool, yet Berbatov informed Betfair he believes it will certainly be ‘practical’ to remain in Germany.

‘There have actually been reports regarding Bayern Munich’s rate of interest in Timo Werner, as well as having actually played in the Bundesliga, Munich are up their with the most significant names like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and so forth. ‘Every period they are up there in the Champions League as well as they have actually been leading in Germany.

‘To be straightforward, it resembles a practical move for Werner, he recognizes the organization, they recognize him there, he can obtain utilized to his surroundings a lot simpler.’

Werner has a release provision in his agreement for ₤ 60million, so it appears likely an elite club will certainly break him up in the following transfer home window.

The major problem Berbatov sees is the competition for a start wherever he goes.

‘The only point for me that I may examine is if he goes there he will have a great deal of competitors to face in Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman as well as potentially Leroy Sane, who they are additionally related to, so there are a lot of resemblances for one or 2 positions.

‘But, like I stated, it makes more sense for him to go there than relocate to England where it will probably take him a bit more time to adapt to things.’

Berbatov believes Liverpool will certainly be just fine without the 24-year-old celebrity though, as ‘their front 3 are so great.’

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane have fired Liverpool to a significant lead at the top of the Premier League this period.

In the middle of the coronavirus lockdown, it now remains to be seen exactly how the existing season will be ended.

Liverpool have actually put their agreement and recruitment intend on hold throughout this time around of unpredictability, which might leave the door open for Bayern to obtain their man.