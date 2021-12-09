Dinamo Zagreb 1 West Ham 0: An early Mislav Orsic wonderstrike sinks the Hammers in a rain-soaked Europa League dead rubber.

West Ham 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1: Mislav Orsic’s early wonder strike sinks the Hammers in a rain-soaked Europa League dead rubber.

WEST HAM suffered their first European defeat of the season, as David Moyes made a number of changes in order to save his best players for the domestic title race.

Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, and the rest of Moyes’ under-23s were given the night off ahead of the trip to Burnley on Sunday.

Despite giving a good performance, the kids were unable to recover from the shock of falling behind in the third minute.

Moyes was only able to make the changes he did because of his team’s excellent performances earlier in the competition.

This was little more than a second team game for the Hammers, with qualification as Group H winners assured and a place in the last 16 on the line.

Of course, it meant a lot to the academy graduates to have their chance to shine, but for Moyes, it was about giving his senior players a break.

Dinamo were always going to target the back four as they sought the point they needed to qualify for the play-offs.

And the Croatians scored just two minutes into the game, despite the fact that it was one of West Ham’s senior players, not one of the youngsters, who was to blame.

When Mislav Orsic collected the ball on the left touchline, there appeared to be little danger, but instead of closing him down, Andriy Yarmolenko remained motionless, allowing the forward to step inside and fire a dipping shot into the top corner.

The Ukrainian’s lack of urgency summed up his performance for the rest of the first half, and he did nothing to suggest he should be knocking on the door for a first-team spot.

In contrast, Harrison Ashby, who also linked up going forward and was the source of the majority of the London club’s attacking threat before half-time, rose to the occasion at right back.

The 20-year-old combined well with Mark Noble to deliver a cross that was headed over by Sonny Perkins, a 17-year-old striker making his senior debut.

Alphonse Areola, the goalkeeper, did not waste his chance to impress as he attempts to unseat Lukasz Fabianski as the Premier League team’s number one sport.

And the Frenchman did his cause no harm with a string of sharp stops, including flinging himself to his left just before the hour to beat away another Orsic effort.

The Hammers developed into the…

