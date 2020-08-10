Ding levels with O’Sullivan at Snooker World Championship

China’s top player Ding Junhui and five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan were tied at 8-8 after Saturday’s second session at the Snooker World Championship.

The pair shared the first eight frames on Friday before they took four frames each in the second session on Saturday.

They will resume the battle in the final session on Sunday with the first to win 13 frames to go through to the quarterfinals to face Mark Williams.

Barry Hawkins and Neil Robertson were also tied at 8-8 while Anthony McGill trailed Jamie Clark at 8-7. Kyren Wilson led Martin Gould 11-5.