Dino Tomlin, Mike Tomlin’s son, has announced his transfer plans.

Dino Tomlin, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his decision to transfer.

The former Maryland wide receiver was accepted into the Boston College football program on Wednesday.

Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after a redshirt sophomore season with the Terps in which he had only two receptions for 12 yards.

He was frequently active on the special teams unit in addition to his role as a reserve wideout.

Tomlin joined Maryland as a three-star recruit in 2019 after graduating from Pittsburgh’s Shady Side Academy.

He appeared in just four games during his three seasons at College Park.

When Tomlin joins the Eagles this season, he’ll have a chance to play a bigger role at wide receiver.

Three Boston College wide receivers, Jehlani Galloway, CJ Lewis, and Kobay White, announced their intentions to transfer after the 2021 season.

The 2021 season ended with a 6-6 record for Boston College.

