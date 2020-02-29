DIRECT. PSG-Dijon (1-0): Sarabia scored from the start

The essential :

Facing Dijon, 17th in Ligue 1, PSG has the opportunity to build up confidence before the knockout stages of the Champions League return against Dortmund on March 11.

Scorer in the difficult victory against Bordeaux (4-3) last Sunday, Edinson Cavani is tenured on the front line with Kylian Mbappé.

Thomas Tuchel will have to compose without Neymar and Verratti, suspended, but also Thiago Silva injured.

»Follow the meeting minute by minute:

4 ‘. Sarabia once again decisive. Having arrived in Paris from Sevilla this summer, Pablo Sarabia scored his second goal in Ligue 1.

3 ‘. BUUUUUUT DE SARABIA. The Spaniard deflects a shot from Marquinhos at the penalty spot. PSG has not lagged. (1-0)

2 ‘. First strike from Dijon. Baldé takes a cross strike that is too soft to worry Navas.

1 ‘. Let’s go. The kick-off is given by the Dijonnais.

17:30. Karim Abed is the referee.

5:29 p.m.. The players enter the Park. The Parc des Princes was rather full this afternoon.

5:23 p.m.. Measures against the coronavirus. To avoid transmission of the virus, the actors will not shake hands just before the meeting. No children will accompany the players when they enter the lawn. After the match, the mixed zone is also canceled.

17.20. PSG successful against Dijon at the Parc. In five home games against DFCO, Paris have conceded no goal. The Parisians have won five times scoring 17 goals, but they lost in the first leg in Dijon (2-1).

5:18 p.m.. The starting Dijon eleven.

5:15 p.m.. The composition of the PSG. A week after his 200th goal at PSG, Edinson Cavani is established at the edge alongside Kylian Mbappé.

5:10 p.m.. The best goalscorer in the history of PSG will celebrate his 200th tenure in the Paris jersey.

17.05. PSG to relaunch. Eleven days after his defeat in the Champions League in Dortmund (2-1), the championship leader has the opportunity to build up confidence against Dijon, stuck in 17th place in Ligue 1, tied on points with Nîmes play-offs.