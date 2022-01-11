Dirk Nowitzki’s number is retired by the Dallas Mavericks.

Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey will be retired by the Dallas Mavericks.

The number 41 jersey was raised to the American Airlines Center's rafters.

Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey was retired by the Dallas Mavericks in a ceremony on Wednesday night.

In an NBA game in Dallas, the Mavericks defeated the Western Conference leaders Golden State Warriors 99-82, with a postgame ceremony honoring Nowitzki, the team’s former power forward.

From 1998 to 2019, Nowitzki, 43, was a member of the Dallas Mavericks for 21 seasons.

Several members of the 2011 championship team, including Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, attended the ceremony honoring his former teammate.

When Nowitzki took the stage at American Airlines Center to give a speech, the crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!”

“When I first arrived, this pillar always greeted me warmly, and this pillar always wanted me to succeed, so he pushed me and gave me the strength to work hard and motivated me.”

“But what I value the most is how this pillar has stood by me during some of the most trying times of my life, including playoff losses.”

What’s more, you’re the pillar.

“Thank you,” Nowitzki said to the Mavericks’ fans, who have backed him for at least two decades.

Nowitzki, a 14-time All-Star, led the Dallas Mavericks to their first NBA championship in 2011.

He was one of the league’s most notable international players, finishing his career with 31,560 points in 1,522 games to place sixth all-time in scoring in the NBA.

He was also the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2007 and the MVP of the 2011 NBA Finals.

After Brad Davis, Rolando Blackman, and Derek Harper, Nowitzki became the fourth Mavericks player to have his jersey retired.

In October 2021, he was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Separately, Nowitzki won a bronze medal for Germany at the 2002 FIBA World Championship, which is now known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

He also led Germany to a silver medal at EuroBasket 2005.