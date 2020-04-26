Disney dance! Serena Williams enjoys quality lockdown time with dancing daughter Alexis (VIDEO)

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

Women’s tennis superstar Serena Williams may not be on court right now due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but she’s still putting her nimble footwork to good use, as she demonstrated in her latest Instagram video.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been housebound with her family during the coronavirus pandemic, and has been enjoying some quality time with her two-year-old daughter Olympia.

Williams’ reputation on court may be one of a fearsome competitor, but in her recent Instagram posts she showed her softer side as she donned princess dresses to entertain her Disney-mad daughter.

And in her most recent post, the tennis icon showed off her dance moves as she joined Olympia for a freestyle performance of “I Have A Dream” from the movie “Tangled.”

Williams was recently offered the challenge of taking on a second athletic career if she ever decided to hang up her racket, with WWE superstar Bianca Belair suggesting the tennis legend could make a real impact inside the squared circle.

As a woman, she’s just so strong in what she represents,” she said.

“I think she could bring a whole other demographic to WWE.

But for now, she’s becoming a hero of a different kind as she embraces her daughter’s passion of Disney during their shared quarantine time at home.

Denis Bedoya
