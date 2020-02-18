Divock Origi reveals failed text he sent Jurgen Klopp after Champions League heartbreak in 2018

Liverpool’s Divock Origi says he sent a fatalistic failed text message to Jurgen Klopp in the aftermath of his side’s 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Origi wasn’t part of the squad that was beaten 3-1 by Madrid having spent the season on loan at Wolfsburg and watched the game from his mum’s house in the Dominican Republic.

In the aftermath of that defeat, Origi says he tried to send a text message to Klopp vowing that he the club would go one better the season after.

‘The crazy thing is, I remember texting the coach [Jurgen Klopp] after the game [the 2018 final],’ Origi told liverpoolfc.com.

‘I didn’t want to say many words, but used the bicep emoji to say ‘keep strong, keep on going’ and I said ‘we are going to be back next season’.

‘That text never went through, but in my head I said ‘we’, as if I was in it. I don’t even know if the manager knows, but the text never went through.

A year later, the 24-year-old scored Liverpool’s second goal in the 2019 final win over Spurs at the Wanda Metropolitano.

‘In the end I came back and ended up scoring in the final, so that was quite symbolic. Maybe it was fate, definitely.’

Origi has become a super sub for the Reds having scored two crucial goals in Liverpool’s incredible Champions League semi-final second leg win over Barcelona.

The Belgium international has featured regularly this season from the bench, making 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and making four assists.