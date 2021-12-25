Djemba-Djemba and Fortune were among Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United teammates when he made his debut in 2003… but where have they gone now?

Djemba-Djemba and Fortune were among Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United teammates when he made his debut in 2003… but where are they now?

The 2003-04 season wasn’t Sir Alex Ferguson’s best at Old Trafford, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival made it memorable.

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League by Jose Mourinho’s Porto (despite winning the FA Cup).

Ferguson took his team to Portugal for a friendly against Sporting CP after a tumultuous off-season that saw him lose David Beckham and Juan Sebastian Veron, as well as missing out on Ronaldinho.

And a scrawny Portuguese teenager impressed Sir Alex so much that he signed him for £12.5 million five days later.

Ronaldo was named on the bench for his new club’s Premier League season opener against Bolton at Old Trafford just four days later.

After 61 minutes, he came on to replace Nicky Butt, and the skinny 18-year-old wowed the Stretford End, bamboozling the opposition defense and giving the Stretford End a new hero.

SunSport looks at what happened to the players who were on the field with Ronaldo on that particular day.

Despite making 77 appearances for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, Howard was never convinced that he had what it took to be a Man United No 1.

After falling behind Edwin van der Sar in the pecking order, he left for Everton in 2006 and went on to star for the Toffees, making 413 appearances and earning cult hero status at Goodison Park.

He came out of retirement last year, at the age of 41, to play one season for Memphis 901 FC, the team he owns, before retiring.

Another player who moved from Old Trafford to Everton and rose through the ranks to become a key figure rather than a squad player.

“He didn’t seem like a manager,” Neville said of Sir Alex Ferguson, who played a significant role in his United exit.

It sounded like a father was speaking.

“It was beyond a manager’s responsibility to look after his club, because he could have kept me for doing what I was good at, which was being a squad player.”

But he recognized that I required more.”

Before retiring, Neville captained Everton and made 303 appearances.

Inter Miami, managed by David Beckham, is now managed by Fizzer.

Ferdinand, a Manchester United legend, benefited two and a half years after this match with Bolton from the arrival of Nemanja Vidic.

In the Serb’s first three seasons with the club, the two formed a formidable defensive partnership, winning three titles in a row.

Ferdinand retired in 2014 after 455 appearances, six league titles, and an ill-fated spell with Queens Park Rangers.

